Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 245 ($3.01).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 220.33 ($2.70).

VMUK opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.62) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 315.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,239.77).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

