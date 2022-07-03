VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $66.96 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

