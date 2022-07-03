VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,350,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,044,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

