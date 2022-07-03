Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Versus Systems alerts:

This table compares Versus Systems and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A Infosys 18.17% 30.72% 20.00%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 0 2 4 0 2.67

Infosys has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.91%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Infosys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infosys $16.31 billion 4.84 $2.96 billion $0.70 26.93

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

Infosys beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services. The company's products and platforms include EdgeVerve platform; Finacle, a core banking solution; Live Enterprise Suite, a platform to deliver digital capabilities; Cortex, an artificial intelligence driven customer engagement platform; Meridian, a live enterprise workplace platform; Panaya platform; Equinox, a digital retail platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; and Helix, a lifecycle management platform. It serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.