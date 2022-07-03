Veritex Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.38 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after acquiring an additional 328,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 178,482 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after acquiring an additional 428,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

