Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $204.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

