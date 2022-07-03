Vectorspace AI Price Down 22.2% This Week (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and $66,773.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00287495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000417 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.65 or 0.02059316 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006337 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

