VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $994,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $42.25. 8,109,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,024,196. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

