VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $402,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Olin were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.