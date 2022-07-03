VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $16.82 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,293,000 after purchasing an additional 953,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,008,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,736. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46.

