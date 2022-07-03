Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

