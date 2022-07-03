Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.