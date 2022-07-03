Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.