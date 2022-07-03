Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $97.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

