Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $183.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.68.
