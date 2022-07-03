VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) is First Quadrant LLC CA’s 10th Largest Position

First Quadrant LLC CA reduced its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. VanEck Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.8% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Quadrant LLC CA owned 0.20% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000.

Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

