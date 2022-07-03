VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $64.38. 464,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43.

