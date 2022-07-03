Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UWHR opened at $7.35 on Friday. Uwharrie Capital has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Get Uwharrie Capital alerts:

About Uwharrie Capital (Get Rating)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.