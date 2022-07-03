Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 241,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNTY opened at $26.80 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNTY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

