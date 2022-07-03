United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Cut by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X remained flat at $$17.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,916,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,958,949. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.16%.

In related news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,521,447.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,920.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

