United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

