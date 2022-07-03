United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of URI opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.60.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

