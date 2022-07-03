United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

