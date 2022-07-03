Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $1,654.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $21,333.69 or 1.11690308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

