UniMex Network (UMX) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $324,239.83 and $773.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00165285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00703022 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00082292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016049 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

