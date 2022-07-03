Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops One Day Volume of $127.56 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00029758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $127.56 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00084533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00261206 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00047315 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

