Unido EP Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $23,573.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00166926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00710929 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

