Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $485.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $475.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.05.
ULTA stock opened at $382.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72.
In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.