Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $485.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $475.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.05.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $382.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.