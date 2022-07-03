UBS Group Trims Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price to $49.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

