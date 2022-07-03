UBS Group Reiterates $312.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

