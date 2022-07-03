UBS Group Cuts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $68.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

EIX stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

