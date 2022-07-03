UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €100.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($168.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €79.76 ($84.85) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($104.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.84 and a 200-day moving average of €105.34.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

