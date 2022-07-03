UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €100.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($168.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €79.76 ($84.85) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($104.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of €91.84 and a 200-day moving average of €105.34.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

