Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEE stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

