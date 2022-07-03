Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Twilio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,792. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.