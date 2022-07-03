TRON (TRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.95 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.95 billion and approximately $418.41 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002341 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002284 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,489,177,504 coins and its circulating supply is 92,489,179,834 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

