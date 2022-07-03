Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Position Trimmed by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental accounts for 3.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Tri-Continental worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TY opened at $26.46 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5289 dividend. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

