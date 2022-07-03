Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRVI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,580,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $126,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,754,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,027,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,999 shares of company stock worth $148,151. 36.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

