Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Danimer Scientific worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 331,750 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,693,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,881 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 827,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNMR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 1,325,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,026. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.54 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 484,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

