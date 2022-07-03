Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $231,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,754,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,685,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

