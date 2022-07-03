Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $1.70 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up about 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXU. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter.

SPXU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.63. 28,556,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,146,600. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

