Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Marathon Digital comprises approximately 0.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marathon Digital by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 224,802 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 625,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 135,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 11,547,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,705,803. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

