Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Top Ships worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

