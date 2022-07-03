Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.