ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0428

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $466.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.