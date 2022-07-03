TheStreet Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AOSL. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

