The Transfer Token (TTT) Hits Market Cap of $246.83 Million

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $246.83 million and $175,887.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00011709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.