The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $41.66 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

