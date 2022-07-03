The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

