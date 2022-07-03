The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL) Announces $0.21 Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of RTL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 430,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, CFO Jason F. Doyle acquired 7,200 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,809.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

RTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

