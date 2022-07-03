The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,700” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.28) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

