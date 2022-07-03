The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,700” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.28) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

